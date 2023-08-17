Shop on Carlow/Laois border up for sale

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Killeshin stores is prominently located on the Carlow/Castlecomer Road, which is currently experiencing massive growth with the ongoing development at Rath Glen in the village of Killeshin.

According to latest available figures, the population of the greater Killeshin area is 7,325 to include Rossmore, Ballickmoyler and Graiguecullen (rural) which would all be serviced by this grocery store.  The a 4 bedroomed bungalow adjoining is maintained in excellent condition , but offers huge potential for further development of this already vibrant store. Guide price: €425,000. Enquiries to REA Sothern on 059 9131218.

 

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Lack of new homes in Carlow will deter people from living in county

Thursday, 17/08/23 - 1:49pm

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Thursday, 17/08/23 - 12:05pm

Popular Clonegal publican John celebrates a milestone birthday

Thursday, 17/08/23 - 11:32am

Similar Articles

Truly unique Carlow home comes with own BBQ area!

Tuesday, 15/08/23 - 2:32pm

Ground floor Graiguecullen unit up for rent

Monday, 14/08/23 - 4:47pm

Carlow home ideally suited to young family

Sunday, 13/08/23 - 9:26pm