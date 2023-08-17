Shop on Carlow/Laois border up for sale

Killeshin stores is prominently located on the Carlow/Castlecomer Road, which is currently experiencing massive growth with the ongoing development at Rath Glen in the village of Killeshin.

According to latest available figures, the population of the greater Killeshin area is 7,325 to include Rossmore, Ballickmoyler and Graiguecullen (rural) which would all be serviced by this grocery store. The a 4 bedroomed bungalow adjoining is maintained in excellent condition , but offers huge potential for further development of this already vibrant store. Guide price: €425,000. Enquiries to REA Sothern on 059 9131218.