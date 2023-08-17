Varadkar confirms Sipo not investigating him over political donations

Kenneth Fox

The State’s ethics watchdog has contacted the Taoiseach querying how some of his political donations have been accounted for.

Leo Varadkar has confirmed the Standards in Public Office (Sipo) has queried donations made to him.

However, Mr Varadkar has insisted that he is not currently the subject of any investigation.

As the Irish Examiner reports, a spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said: “Politicians regularly receive such queries in the normal course of engaging with Sipo in relation to their annual returns.

“This correspondence was acknowledged some time ago, a detailed response is being prepared and will be furnished to Sipo before the deadline.

“In advance of holding political fundraisers, the Taoiseach sets out in writing the legal obligations for donors, including that companies must register with Sipo if making a donation of more than €200.”

The spokesperson said: “The Taoiseach can confirm that he is not subject of an investigation, or even a preliminary inquiry, by Sipo in relation to political donations.”

It comes after the Ditch news website alleged Sipo had opened an inquiry into what they claim were undeclared donations made by PR company, Edelman in 2018 and 2022 to a fundraiser for Mr Varadkar.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Edelman said: “Edelman recently contacted Sipo in relation to these matters and has no further comment to make.”

When contacted, a spokesperson for Sipo said: “Due to the nature of Sipo’s role as an impartial oversight body, and in order to be fair to all parties involved, we would not be able to provide any comment regarding individual cases of compliance.”

Speaking to reporters at Government Buildings, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said he is “certain” everything is in order relating to the matter, and it is being dealt with properly.

The Ditch claims that Mr Varadkar failed to declare a political donation exceeding the legal limit of €1,000.