What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

Negotiations over Ryan Tubridy’s return to RTÉ dominate Thursday’s front pages.

Mr Tubridy’s new salary will be ‘significantly less’ than €200,000, The Irish Times reports. A story on a drop in house prices in Dublin also makes the front page.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on people who withdrew money during the Bank of Ireland glitch facing credit rating issues.

Mr Tubridy’s RTÉ return could be derailed by a ‘late hitch’ in negotiations, according to the Irish Independent.

The Echo reports schools and creches in Cork are offering ‘mini food banks’ for struggling parents.

The Irish Sun also leads with a story on Ryan Tubridy’s potential RTÉ return: ‘Cut price Tubs.’

The Bank of Ireland issues and Ryan Tubridy also make the front page of the Irish Daily Mail.

The Herald leads with a story on drug deals at a fast food restaurant in Dublin.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a pet shop owner blaming Brexit for his problem in trying to import a rare giant rodent.

The Irish News leads with a story on threats to PSNI members.

The UK’s papers are covered by England’s 3-1 victory against Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final.

The Mirror, Metro and The Independent all feature England, who will play Spain in the final of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

The Daily Express asks whether England can end the nation’s 57-year World Cup drought, while the i called the team “Wonder women”.

And the Daily Star leads with England, who are “dreaming of 66”.

Meanwhile, The Guardian says Rishi Sunak will stand by the pension triple lock despite “surging costs”.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail report on the theft of priceless gemstones and jewellery from the British Museum.

And continuing inflation concerns is keeping pressure on the Bank of England to keep interest rates high, according to the Financial Times.