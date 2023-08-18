Carlow Choral Society seeks new singers

By Elizabeth Lee

FOLLOWING on from an extremely successful season with performances of Brahms’ ***German Requiem*** with the wonderful RTÉ Concert Orchestra in Carlow cathedral and in Philharmonie Berlin with Ensemble Crescere, Carlow Choral Society returns to rehearsals for the autumn-winter season in the Cathedral Parish Centre on Monday 4 September at 7.30pm.

An ability to read music is an advantage, but not a prerequisite to sing with the choir, as support material is available. All are welcome, particularly tenors and basses.

If you think you can sing (not just in the shower), why not come along and join like-minded people who enjoy singing?

For more information about the society, visit www.carlowchoralsociety.net, contact Stephen on 086 2448718 or Miriam on 087 9422608.