Carlow farm and 22-acres of land to go under the hammer

This valuable 22 Acre residential holding at Ballinree, Corries Cross, Bagenalstown which comes with farmyard & outbuildings goes up for sale at auction on Friday 8 September at 12 noon.

Quinn Property are handling the sale which be in one or more lots.

This property enjoys an excellent location along the L3001, just a short distance off the Borris to Garryhill road, 1.5km from Corries Cross and 7km from Bagenalstown.

Built in 1935, the residence extends to approximately 63m² and still retains an abundance of charm and character with many original features.

Accommodation briefly consists of entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, back hall, downstairs toilet, loft, bedroom on the ground floor with two further bedrooms, both en-suite, on the first floor. The house is presented in good condition but would benefit from some modernization. There are an extensive range of outbuildings with the property which offer a variety of uses.

Surrounding the residence is a farmyard with an extensive range of sheds and outbuildings.

The land is laid out in five divisions and is currently in grass with mature trees along its boundaries. The holding enjoys extensive frontage onto two roads which may offer further site potential.

The lands benefit from a natural water supply, are excellent quality and would be suited to any agricultural use.

The property will be offered in the following Lots:

Lot 1: Residence and Farmyard On C. 8 Acres

Lot 2: C. 14 Acres

Lot 3: The Entire

For more information, contact Quinn Property at 26 Main Street, Gorey, Co Wexford on 053 9480000. BER: G. More information here.