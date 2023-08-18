Carlow joins EU partnership to help benefit SMEs

CARLOW County Council has joined a new EU partnership project which aims to boost the relationship between businesses and local government.

InnoCom aims to remove obstacles that keep small and medium enterprises from accessing support offered by local government and helps them to raise their game with access to public services, finance and other supports.

Partners from a mix of regions and cities in Italy, Romania, France, Latvia, Slovenia and Ireland will work together with the University of Latvia (advisory partner) to identify weaknesses, seek solutions and exchange good practices and ideas through the inter-regional learning process.

Welcoming the project, cllr Andrea Dalton, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said: “EU funding helps county councils improve lives, promotes economic development and reduces regional disparities, and the focus of this project on supporting our business community is timely, considering the challenges in the business environment.

“For us, EU funding is not just about money, it is about partnership. It brings together different countries and regions to work together on common goals.”

Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council said the project is delivered in a number of phases and phase one will look at research in each of the partner countries. As part of the project, a local stakeholder group will be set up.

Mr Comerford added: “We are delighted to be working with County Carlow Library, County Carlow Chamber, Carlow County Development Partnership, Carlow Tourism, Bagenalstown Area Chamber of Commerce, Network Ireland – Carlow Branch, Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board, SETU and Carlow College on this project.”

InnoCom is co-financed by the European Union (ERDF) through the Interreg Europe programme, with a total budget of €1,511,394 for the period 2023-2027. The Irish budget on the project is €254,000. Companies wishing to feed into the initial research can do so taking the online Ireland InnoCom survey or check out www.interregeurope.eu.