Carlow man joins sales team at Mercedes dealership

A CARLOW man has been appointed to a commercial Mercedes Benz dealer. Myshall’s Niall Robert has joined MUTEC on the Naas Road in Dublin.

A certified transport manager, Niall is no stranger to the world of commercial vehicles thanks to his family-owned and operated bus firm Roberts Coaches. In addition, his motor industry sales experience includes periods working with Toyota in Canada and Lexus in Dublin.

Niall’s appointment is seen as one which will add extra weight to the sales force at MUTEC in what is proving to be a successful year for Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles in Ireland.