Carlow MS sufferer condemns ‘huge shortage’ of consultants

A CARLOW woman living with Multiple Sclerosis has spoken out at severe delays to see a consultant.

Emma Byrne from Graiguecullen was diagnosed with MS in 2020 and describes her experience of dealing with the health service in the southeast region as a “roller-coaster, but not a fun one”.

The 47-year-old has recently become chairperson of Aontu’s Carlow-Kilkenny branch, joining a political party for the first time. She highlighted that there is a “huge shortage” of neurologist in the southeast, leading to a 12-month wait if you want to rearrange an appointment and having to travel to Dublin to get medication.

“I am lucky in that I was diagnosed quickly, but this was down to the fact that we had entered lockdown and Kilkenny hospital was very quiet. However, it’s been very difficult since them. The individual healthcare staff are wonderful. It’s not their fault that we have a government that simply cannot do what it was elected to do: provide a decent healthcare service that actually functions.

“It really is an issue that is causing huge stress and worry to people living with neurological conditions. In my own case, I was due to go up to St Vincent’s for a check-up in May this year. I was unable to go as I had a prior long-standing arrangement and was told that the next available date is May 2024.

“I spoke to one of the staff members in the neurology ward in St Vincent’s and he said they were booked up for a year. There are certain medications that have to be administered by infusion and they can only be done in Dublin. I think that is bananas. People with MS should not have to travel to get infusions, it should be done in Kilkenny. I also feel that equipment like motorised scooters and wheelchairs should be free for people living with a debilitating condition such as MS.”

She added: “When one’s mobility is affected, it causes huge difficulties and everything can be that much harder. The Department of Health should be looking at ways it can make life easier for us, instead of putting additional obstacles in our way. It’s wearing. I’m a very positive person, but it is trying.”

Emma decided to join Aontú as it’s “the only political party that actually makes sense”.

“I am lending my voice to the party’s calls for additional and badly-needed health services. Our party leader Peadar Tóibín recently called for a restructuring of the HSE, saying more money has to be put into actually caring for sick people and less on highly-paid managers, some of whom are earning up to €200,000 a year.”