Carlow sailor on the verge of Olympic qualification

CARLOW’S Finn Lynch (National Yacht Club) delivered two solid performances in a highly tricky day at the Allianz Sailing World Championships in The Hague yesterday (The Netherlands, Thursday 17th August 2023) as the Bennekerry man seeks to qualify the nation for the Paris 2024 Olympic regatta.

A strong tidal current and fresh winds meant a very physical and tactical day for the ILCA7 class single-handers. In the opening race, Lynch placed second at the first mark but he clipped the inflatable buoy as the tide swept up against him. After taking his penalty turn, he went on to take eighth place.

Tide again played a pivotal role in the second race that saw Lynch finish 17th in the 80-strong fleet. With two races remaining, on the overnight standings he is within the Olympic qualifying criteria in 14th out of 16 nations.

“Finn needed to deliver a solid day and he did just that,” said James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing’s Performance Manager. “We’re still in the mix going into the final day two races so a repeat performance or better would be ideal.”

Friday’s forecast is for light winds in the morning when the final two races are currently scheduled for. With Spring tide conditions reaching their fastest flow of the week, Saturday’s reserve day may yet be needed to complete the fleet series.