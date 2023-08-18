  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Carlow Weather’s Alan and broadcaster Eimear announce engagement

Carlow Weather’s Alan and broadcaster Eimear announce engagement

Friday, August 18, 2023

Well known Carlow couple, Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly and broadcaster Eimear Ní Bhraonáin, have announced their engagement.

The power couple who are currently enjoying a well deserved holiday in beautiful Toulouse made the announcement on social media earlier this week.

Although this hasn’t stopped a conscientious Alan from posting about Storm Betty!

Among the well wishers who shared their delight online as news spread of the engagement was Carlow Cathaoirleach Andrea Dalton.

“Everyone loves a good news story and a great forecast!”

Alan O’Reilly and Eimear Ní Bhraonáin

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Status Orange rain and wind warnings issued for Carlow

Friday, 18/08/23 - 9:00pm

Carlow joins EU partnership to help benefit SMEs

Friday, 18/08/23 - 8:43pm

Carlow man joins sales team at Mercedes dealership

Friday, 18/08/23 - 8:19pm