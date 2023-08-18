Carlow Weather’s Alan and broadcaster Eimear announce engagement

Well known Carlow couple, Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly and broadcaster Eimear Ní Bhraonáin, have announced their engagement.

The power couple who are currently enjoying a well deserved holiday in beautiful Toulouse made the announcement on social media earlier this week.

Although this hasn’t stopped a conscientious Alan from posting about Storm Betty!

Among the well wishers who shared their delight online as news spread of the engagement was Carlow Cathaoirleach Andrea Dalton.

“Everyone loves a good news story and a great forecast!”