Cleere resigns as Carlow manager

Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has stepped down as manager of the Carlow camogie team after one year in the job.

In a statement relased by the Carlow Carlow County Board, they said:

“Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has informed Carlow County Board that is stepping down at Carlow Camogie Intermediate Manager.

On behalf of Carlow Camogie we extend sincere gratitude to Chap for his contribution to our county during 2023. He brought with him commitment and passion and he work tirelessly over his short time with us for the betterment of Carlow Camogie.

Since December of 2022 the management team led by Chap and County Board worked seamlessly together for the betterment of our Adult team. We also wish to acknowledge and thank the players for their commitment over the past year and in their achievements of winning the Very Ireland National League Div 3A, reaching the Leinster Intermediate Championship Final and retaining our Intermediate Championship status for 2023.

We wish Chap all the best for the future and express our thanks to his wife and young family for their understanding over the course of the year.

The process of appointing a new team manager will commence in due course.

Statement from Peter Chap Cleere:

After careful consideration and with a heavy heart, I have decided to step down from the role of Manager / Coach of the Carlow Adult Camogie team.