Death notices and funeral arrangements

Dr Aileen Beirne

The death has occurred on 17th August of Dr Aileen Beirne, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny, formerly of Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon. It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Aileen,in her 96th year, after a long, happy and healthy life. Aileen passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff of Abbeyhaven Care and Nursing Home, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Aileen will be missed deeply by her brothers Joe and Pat, sisters-in-law Maeve and Mary, nieces Laura, Angela, Sallyann, Karen, Nola and Anne and nephews David, John, Graham, Nick, Niall and Gary, and their respective partners. Also by her grand nieces and nephews Anna, Lilly, Ethel, Niamh, Ruth and Eva, Mathew, Jack and William, neighbours and friends.

Aileen is pre-deceased by her brothers Sean and Frank, sisters-in-law Betty and Ethel.

Reposing from 17.00 to 19.00 at Mahon’s ​Funeral Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, (F52 ND23) on Friday 18th August

Removal on Saturday 19th August to Saint John’s church, Kilkenny (St. John the Evangelist, R95 XH7K) arriving at 15.30

Mass of the resurrection will take place on Sunday 20th August at 11.30 am, following this Mass, Aileen will be removed to Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan (H12 RF78), arriving for 18.00

Ar dheis Dé go raibh sí

Funeral mass will be available to view online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Rosie Gahan

(née Sherry)