Garda appeal for witnesses to fatal accident in Carlow town

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Carlow are appealing for information about a fatal accident in which a local man lost his life on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at College Green, Carlow town on Wednesday 16 August at approximately 1.15pm.

The 28-year-old man was working on a refuse truck which was collecting rubbish in the area when the incident occurred. The exact nature of the accident is still under investigation by the gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority. The scene was also examined by garda forensic collision investigators.

College Green is an estate close to SETU and is known to have both students and families living there.

Gardaí say that the estate was quiet at the time of the accident and are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 1.15pm and 1.30pm to come forward, whether they are residents, pedestrians or motorists with dash-cam footage.

Contact Carlow gardaí on 059 9136620 with any information.