How many indictments is former US president Donald Trump now facing?

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari has reportedly filed for divorce. How long have the couple been married?

Chat show host Michael Parkinson died aged 88 this week. What TV stations did he work for?

A glitch this week allowed people to withdraw or transfer more money than they had in their accounts. Which bank was the issue with?

Retained firefighters suspended industrial action this week. What was it over?

Michael Oher, whose life story inspired The Blind Side, has claimed Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy misled him about his adoption, and placed him under a conservatorship. Who played Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film?

Which firm carried out the report into undeclared RTÉ payments to Ryan Tubridy which was published this week?

Where was the McDonald’s recent damaged in a fire this week?

