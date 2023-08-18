St Mary’s Academy CBS debs 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023

Suited and booted for the St Mary’s Academy CBS Debs

 

Jack Dawson and Natalia Connolly ready to depart for the St Mary’s Academy CBS Debs

 

Ciaran Jones, Abbie Kane, Darien Hughes and Conor Ruane

 

Simon Noworolnik and Abby Kehoe

 

Naoise Brennan, Zoe Murphy, Shauna Bermingham and Jack Thompson

 

Becky McGrath and Pa Kavanagh

 

Savannah Murphy and Scott Roycroft

 

Ali Peters and Elizabeth Beksejeva

 

Ashai Fernadez and Fardy Alan

 

Jack Feehan and Kaitlyn Fennelly

Sisters Beatrice and Elizabeth Beksejeva

 

Ali Shaw and Cian Hennessy

 

Michaela Walsh and Cody Nolan

 

Meabh Gallagher and Billy Nolan

 

Jake Smithers, Leah Byrne, Abby Kehoe and Simon Noworolnik

 

Zoe Murphy, Kerri Mulleney, Abby Mahony and Niamh O’Reilly

 

Shane Nolan and Jessie Darcy

 

 

