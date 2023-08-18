Status Orange rain and wind warnings issued for Carlow

Met Eireann has rainfall and wind warnings for tonight and tomorrow in Co Carlow.

A Status Orange rainfall weather warning for Carlow is in place until 11pm tonight 23:00 Friday while a Status Orange wind weather warning for Carlow from tonight until 3am on Saturday. Carlow County Council wishes to advise the public of the following that it will be very wet and windy night. Storm Betty will bring heavy rain and strong winds overnight leading to localised flooding. Very stormy conditions will develop for a time in south eastern coastal areas. There will be severe gusts in mountainous areas with strong and gusty southeast winds, veering south-westerly later. Lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

Carlow County Council have met with and been briefed by the National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management & Met Eireann regarding Storm Betty.

Carlow County Council’s severe weather team, has met and all necessary preparations have been made across all services. The severe weather team remains mobilised and will continue to monitor the situation.

All Departments and Agencies are relaying the public safety messages, aligned with the latest weather warnings issued.

The public should heed local authority advice on local conditions and are asked to monitor Met Éireann forecasts for updates on local conditions. Met Eireann advises Status Orange weather warnings are dangerous weather conditions which may pose a threat to life and property. All people and property in the affected areas can be significantly impacted.

The contact number for Out of Hours Assistance for Local Authority services of an urgent nature is 059 9170300.