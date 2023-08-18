Van burnt out at the Nine Stones

Nine Stones car park

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing for information about a van that was burnt out at Mount Leinster earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Thursday 10 August, when gardaí in Myshall responded to a report of a vehicle on fire at the Nine Stones, Mount Leinster at 10.15pm.

The fire brigade wAS in attendance, but a 07-registered white Citroën C4 van was completely burned out and destroyed.

Gardaí believe that the van was involved in a minor incident in Carrigduff, Bunclody earlier that night at around 9.40pm.

Gardaí in Myshall are looking for any witnesses to this incident, including drivers with any dashcam footage that may be relevant. Contact the gardaí in Myshall on 059 9157622 with any information.