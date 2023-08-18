What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Friday, August 18, 2023

The announcement that Ryan Tubridy will not be returning to RTÉ dominates the front pages on today’s papers.

The Irish Times leads with Kevin Bakhurst comments that “now is not the right time for Ryan to come back”, as Ryan Tubridy will not return to his radio programme.

The front page also reveals the Defence Forces offers weapons training to Ukraine soldiers.

The Irish Examiner also leads with a photo of Ryan Tubridy and Kevin Bakhurst following last night’s decision for Mr Tubridy not to come back to air.

The front page also has the story of 3,000 ‘incident deaths’ in the HSE since 2018.

The Echo leads with tributes to an eight-year-old boy who died on Wednesday following a collision on Cork last weekend.

The Irish Independent lead with a photo of Mr Tubridy as RTÉ decided not to bring him back just as he was about to sign a new contract.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with Mr Tubridy’s failed talks with RTÉ to bring him back to his radio programme.

The Irish Daily Mirror also leads with this story, with a tribute to Michael Parkinson, who died at the age of 88.

The Irish Daily Star leads with the headline ‘RADIO GAGA’ on Mr Tubridy.

Tributes to the late Sir Michael Parkinson feature on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers on Friday.

The Mirror, Metro and the Daily Star pay tribute to the late Sir Michael, labelling him “our greatest” and “The King”.

Next to a photo of the late Sir Michael, The Daily Telegraph says despite £480 million worth of aid, France is intercepting less migrants than last year.

The Times also features a photo of Sir Michael, alongside a story on a rule change to Covid vaccine boosters, making them available for anyone to buy.

The curator of the British Museum was sacked last month after jewellery, gems and artifacts went missing from the museum, The Daily Mail and The Independent report.

The Daily Express declares Britain can afford tax cuts.

The i says a “generation” of young people in poor areas are being left behind.

The Guardian leads with the results of the A-level results which “plummeted across the board”.

Labour and Sir Keir Starmer have “watered down” their pledges to strengthen workers’ rights, according to the Financial Times.

