What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received nine planning applications between 11 and 18 August.

Bagenalstown: Frank and Breda O’Hara wish to retain single-storey extension, change of use of the aforementioned domestic garage to use as a habitable dwelling and construction of a domestic store and a boiler house at Ballwilliamroe, Bagenalstown.

Ballon: Rachel Maher wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling and detached garage at Raheenkillane, Ballon.

Borris: Christy Christy wishes to retain the change of use of existing garage to granny flat and permission to retain increased size of car port at Upper Cottages, Borris.

Carlow: Stephen Walsh wishes to erect an extension to the side and rear of existing dwelling at Riverside, Carlow town.

Baidera Properties Ltd wishes to convert an existing vacant two-storey terrace dwelling into two studio apartments with single-story extension to rear at 21 Burrin Street, Carlow.

Hacketstown: Nolan Family Partnership wishes to upgrade existing farm entrance to include splayed entrance at Ballykillane, Hacketstown.

Kildavin: Richard Nolan wishes to retain domestic store at Ballyshancarragh, Kildavin.

Quinagh: Barry Hosey wishes to construct an agricultural storage shed at Tinnepark, Quinagh.

Tullow: Ray Codd wishes to construct a boiler housing unit and wood chip silo at Downings, Tullow.