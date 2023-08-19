Death notices and funeral arrangements

Rick Johannes Callanan

Dún Arus, Kernanstown, Bennekerry, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on August 16th, 2023.

Beloved son of Roger (Vincent) and Lily, much loved brother of Shane, Dennis, René, Darren and David and cherished grandson of Anne, Tiny and the late Phil and Hans.

He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, his “band of brothers”, sister-in-law Emma, aunts, uncles, step-grandfather Joop, relatives and his many friends and colleagues.

May Rick Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow, on Sunday and Monday from 5pm concluding with Prayers at 7pm both evenings. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30a.m to The Holy Family Church, Askea arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Funeral afterwards to Bennekerry Cemetery for burial.

Rick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service

Askea Church webcam