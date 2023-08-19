Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

Jackie (John) Sheerin

Strangford Drive, Newcastle, Dublin and formerly of Tullow, Co. Carlow and Boyle, Co. Roscommon

On 18th August 2023 in the loving care of all at Mountain View Ward, Peamount Hospital; predeceased by his loving wife Anne (née Conroy) and daughter Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, sons Jim, Donal, David and Niall, stepchildren Christopher, Rosemary, Seamus, Patricia, Marguerite, Kevin and Geraldine, brothers Seamus and Eugene, sisters Carolyn and Josephine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his 22 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Jackie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence in Newcastle (Eircode D22 X8P2) on Sunday, 20th August from 3pm concluding at 6pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to St. Finian’s Church, Newcastle on Monday for 2pm. Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest with Anne and Mary in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made directly to Cancer Research.

Brendan (Sandy) Hawe 38. St. Brigid’s Crescent, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Aged 58 yrs, (Peacefully) in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by his father Bob and mother Esther, brothers Tommy and Patrick and nephew Aaron. He will be sadly missed by his son Cian Kent, his brothers and sisters Jimmy, Mary, Robert, Ann, Esther and Nichola, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Sandy’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements will be Announced Later.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Elizabeth (Lizzy) Mulligan (née Doyle)

Annagh, Gorey Co. Wexford and formerly of Crab Lane, Tullow, Co. Carlow. Died 18th August 2023 peacefully at Middletown House Nursing Home, Courtown, Gorey. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving mother of Milo, Liam, Peter and Martin and sister of the late Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Elizabeth, Julie, Donna and Julie, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace.

Elizabeth will be reposing at Floods Funeral Home McDermott Street, Gorey (eircode Y25E8D4) on Sunday (20th August) from 3.00pm with removal at 6.15pm via Annagh to S.S Peter & Paul’s Church Kilanerin arriving at 7.00pm approx. Funeral Mass on Monday (21st August) at 3.00pm burial afterwards in Limbrick Cemetery Kilanerin.