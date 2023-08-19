Department investigating soldier being threatened by person involved with Kinahans

Kenneth Fox

The Department of Defence is investigating after an Army private was threatened by a person claiming to be involved with the Kinahan organised crime gang, following a falling out with his superiors.

A man was arrested by An Garda Síochána as part of the probe in 2021 but the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided not to prosecute. The private is appealing that decision.

After an internal investigation did not find in his favour, the soldier made a lengthy protected disclosure to the Defence Forces and Department of Defence detailing the alleged threats, as well as complaints of harassment and bullying.

In correspondence seen by the Irish Examiner, the Department of Defence accepted the private’s statement which was sent on April 4, 2023 and an investigator has been assigned to the case.

The soldier’s protected disclosure comes in the wake of a scathing report from the Independent Review Group into the Defence Forces in March this year.

It found the Defence Forces to be a workplace where “self-worth and value are negated, and disrespect is a dominant feature in an organisation resistant to change”.

In his protected disclosure, the private outlined a three-year history of alleged harassment and bullying by three senior members of the Army, which began in October 2020.

In his submission, which he first lodged with his employers in December 2022, the private claimed the issues began when he was transferred to a new position with no explanation. He alleged he was being bullied and harassed by three senior Army members and that the situation escalated.

The soldier claimed he was contacted via phone call and texts from someone claiming to be connected to the Kinahan gang, on November 17th, 2021.