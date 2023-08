Kenneth Fox

A woman has been arrested in relation to a serious crash in Co Limerick.

Four women were taken to hospital on Friday afternoon, after the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry on the N21 in Adare.

They are aged between their 40s and 60s – and two are in a serious condition.

A woman in her 40s has since been taken into custody.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 3.30 and 4.15 yesterday afternoon to contact them.