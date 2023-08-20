Man arrested for attempted murder following stabbing incident in Co Down

  • Home >
Sunday, August 20, 2023

By Claudia Savage, PA

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing incident in Ardglass, Co Down.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was stabbed multiple times in the altercation which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Tullyronan area.

A PSNI spokesperson: “It is believed that two men were involved in a verbal altercation inside a licenced premises in the town earlier in the evening.

“The men are believed to have left the premises and during a fight involving the two men, one of the men aged in his 20s received a number of stab wounds to his body.

“The man was taken to hospital for his injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.”

The suspect remains in police custody.

