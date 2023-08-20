Modern home with panoramic views of Croagh Patrick and Clew Bay for €925,000

Kenneth Fox

Settings for a property do not come much more unique than the one enjoyed by Lisam in Gloshpatrick in Co Mayo.

This four-bed home, on the market via Sherry FitzGerald Crowley, occupies an elevated 2.77 acre site which boasts panoramic views of Clew Bay and its islands to the front and Croagh Patrick to the rear.

The current asking price is €925,000.

Inside is not half bad either with the 276sqm of living space finished to the highest of standards throughout.

The property has been architecturally designed with the living accommodation on the first floor to maximise the views.

The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hall, four large double bedrooms (main en-suite), a shower room and utility room.

Exterior of Lisam, Gloshpatrick.

Window looking out on Lisam, Gloshpatrick.

Sitting room of Lisam, Gloshpatrick.

The first floor, which boasts underfloor heating throughout, is accessed through a large landing/office which has the potential for alternative uses.

This opens into the light filled living room and magnificent open-plan kitchen/dining/sitting room.

Both reception rooms have vaulted ceilings and triple aspect windows to take advantage of the natural light and breathtaking views.

Outside there are lawn areas to the front, Indian sandstone paving and terrace, pond with seating area, ample parking and a steeltech shed.

An area to the rear has been left in a natural state to encourage biodiversity.

Gloshpatrick sits along the Wild Atlantic Way between the towns of Westport and Louisburgh and is just 1km from Murrisk village where amenities include a primary school and bars and restaurants.

There are a number of sandy Blue Flag beaches nearby, including Bertra Beach which is just a 1.5km walk away. Westport is just a 10-minute drive while the property is an hour from Knock Airport.

With panoramic sea, island and mountain views and stunning interiors, Lisam is one of the finest properties on the market in the west of Ireland.

Find out more about property on MyHome.ie or by contacting selling agent Andrew Crowley of Sherry FitzGerald Crowley on 098 29009.

Upstairs study of Lisam, Gloshpatrick.

Kitchen of Lisam, Gloshpatrick.