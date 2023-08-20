  • Home >
World Athletics Championships: Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke wins 400m heat

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Rhasidat Adeleke won her 400m heat on day two of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The Tallaght native clocked a time of 50.80 seconds and is into the semi-finals on Monday night.

Rhasidat Adeleke wins her heat. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Sharlene Mawdsley is also into the semis of the same event.

However, Chris O’Donnell is out of the men’s 400m after finishing seventh in his heat.

Ciara Mageean and Sarah Healy compete in the semi-finals of the women’s 1500m later on Sunday.

