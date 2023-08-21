75% of workers would change jobs for a nine-day working fortnight

Michael Bolton

A recent survey conducted suggests that 75 per cent of all Irish-based professionals would change jobs for a nine-day working fortnight.

The survey, carried out by Hays Ireland, showed 51 per cent of professionals would consider changing roles for a compressed four-day working week, according to the sample size of 1,600 employers and employees.

When it comes to workers coming back to the office post-pandemic, 56 per cent of employers anticipate that their staff will be required back in the office more frequently in the next 12 months while 34 per cent expect it to remain unchanged.

In order to facilitate the return of workers back to the office, 49 per cent of employers are investing in better computer hardware, including additional screens and faster internet connections. 49 per cent of employers are also providing bike storage and shower facilities to make it easier to cycle to work.

Other perks being considered by employees include subsidised childcare, considered by 20 per cent of employers, and bring your pet to work policies, with 25 per cent of employers.

Maureen Lynch, managing director at Hays Ireland, comments: “In recent years, we have seen unprecedented change in how we work and our expectations of the traditional workplace.

“Much of this change was brought on by Covid restrictions, however, it has since prompted a deeper conversation in relation to the how employers and employees perceive the traditional office environment and the nine-to-five working day.

“Our research suggests this conversation is still in its infancy. Employees favour greater autonomy relating to the hours they work and where they work from. Employers, for their part, recognise the many benefits of remote and hybrid working, but have also identified certain challenges.

“In recent days, Zoom made headlines by calling its staff back to the office, at least on a hybrid basis. However, others have taken a less explicit approach, and have looked to attract staff back to the office via incentives including onsite childcare, subsidised meals and travel, and even bring your pet to work policies.”