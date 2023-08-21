Bennekerry seniors’ summer party

Monday, August 21, 2023

Pat Dalton, Mary Lou and Ivor McClintock

 

Pat and Ann Dunne

 

Petula Walker, Pascale Gaule, Dolores McGillcuddy and Marguerite Byrne

 

Catherine Doody and Peg Proctor

 

Helen Ellard and Betty Hutton

 

Ann Kane and Robert Searson

 

Kathleen and Pat Breen

 

Joe and Gemma Byrne

 

Marie and Jim Farrell

 

Margaret and TJ Farrell

 

Maureen Hickson, Kathleen McGarry and Joan Dillon enjoying the Bennekerry Senior Citizens summer party in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel

 

Brigid Larkin, William and Margaret Reilly and Mary Bolger

 

Susan Cleary and Betty Nolan at the Bennekerry Senior Citizens summer party in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow

