Death notices and funeral arrangements

Eilish Hogan (née O’Toole)

Rathrush, Rathoe, Co. Carlow and formerly of Tomduff, Borris, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on August 20th, 2023.

Eilish, dearly loved wife of Jim and loving mother of James, Kate and Padraic. Beloved daughter of Kathleen and the late Pat O’Toole, she will be sadly missed by her sister Maura, brothers Pat and Michael, parents-in-law Seamus and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, her many cousins and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

May Eilish’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Monday from 3pm to 8pm and Tuesday from 2pm to 5pm.

Removal to Saint Patrick’s Church, Rathoe to arrive for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only please.

Donations if desired, to Oak Ward, University Hospital, Waterford.

Funeral home private on Tuesday from 5pm.

Christy DEERE

August 17th 2023 (unexpected but peacefully) at home. Beloved father of Albert. Sadly missed by his son, brothers Tommy and Noely, sisters Patty, Susie, Betty and Anne, Albert’s brother Danny, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Christy Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle on Monday evening from 5pm concluding with words of farewell at 7pm. A private cremation service will take place at a later date.

Kirwan Jim (James)

Sandymount Road, Dublin 4 and late of Carlow. August 20th, 2023. In the tender loving care of the staff of Mount Tabor Nursing Home, Sandymount, and St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Loving husband of Mary and devoted father of Mary Patricia, David, Anne, Clare, and Rita. Will be dearly missed by his family, sons in law Donal and Henry, grandchildren Ciara, Daniel, Hugh, James and Matthew, brother Billy, sister Nancy, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Emily and Jack, brother John and sister Babsie.

May Jim’s gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, 22nd, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral to the St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount on Wednesday, 23rd, arriving for 10.00am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Rathoe Cemetery, Tullow, Carlow.

Anne Farrell

Ballinkillen / Bagnelstown, Co. Carlow, who died peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on 19/08/23. Sadly missed by daughters Ann, Una, Kate and Fynn, son-in-law Paul and Ger & daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandchildren Chloe, Anthony, Brooke, Amy, Makayla, Carly, Jessie & Kaycee, predeceased by her loving husband Jimmy.

May Anne Rest in Peace

Anne will be reposing at Breen’s Funeral Home, Borris from 4pm to 9pm tomorrow, Tuesday 22nd. Prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 11am Wednesday 23rd in St Lazarian’s Church, Ballinkillen, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, for all of their kindness and care.

Stewart (Dooley) Hynes