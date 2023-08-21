Four-bed Carlow town home on market for €300K

Monday, August 21, 2023

This modern four-bed detached Carlow residence at Rath Abhainn on the Kilkenny Road was constructed around 2005 and situated in a mature development consisting primarily of detached properties. The residence is not overlooked to front and enjoys easy access to the Kilkenny Road. Given its location the property is ideally suited as a lucrative investment opportunity whilst its layout and position would equally make it an attractive family home. BER: C2. Price 300,000. Contact: T.M. Byrne & Son Ltd.  Tel: 059 9132500.  More information here.

Kitchen

