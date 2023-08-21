A NEW bus service for south Carlow will come into operation next week. The Carlow-New Ross (887) bus service will operate seven days a week, three times a day and will service Carlow, Bagenalstown, Borris, St Mullins, Leighlinbridge, Glynn, Ballinkillen and Drummond. The Local Link service is due to start next Monday, 28 August.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Borris councillor Willie Quinn said: ‘I am absolutely delighted to be able to announce this. A lot of hard work has gone into fighting to get this service up and running and the benefits will be enormous for all looking to use the service. I would sincerely like to thank Jackie Meally from the Local Link Bus Service, our director of services for roads Pauric O’Gorman and also our former director of services Dan McInerney and everyone who has been involved and supported the fight to get this service. It’s long overdue for the area and will be a great asset to new and existing students travelling to college this year. This will also help to travel to other locations around Ireland, linking up with other bus routes and train routes via Carlow.

‘It is extremely important that after such a long fight to get this service that we all avail of it or we could lose it,’ concluded cllr Quinn.

The 39-seater bus is wheelchair accessible and will be free for OAPs.