Tributes paid to Kilkenny man who died in drowning incident in Japan

Sarah Slater

Tributes are being paid to a Kilkenny man who died following a drowning incident abroad.

Paul Carroll, who was in his mid 40s, and was living in Osaka, Japan died nine days ago. It remains unclear where the incident took place.

The father-of-two was originally from Desart, Cuffesgrange, 12kms from Kilkenny city.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is aware of the case and has been liaising with the Carroll family.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” the spokesperson added.

Mr Carroll is predeceased by his parents Paul and Maureen.

A memorial will be held in the Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange once funeral arrangements are announced.

A death notice on rip.ie reads: “Passed away due to a drowning accident on Saturday, August 12th, 2023.

“Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Tomomi, son Luke, daughter Maria, sisters Angela, Geraldine and Noreen, brother-in-law Louis, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends in Japan, neighbours and a large circle of friends worldwide.”

Callan CBS Secondary School paid tribute to Mr Carroll.

In a statement they said that they were “so sad” to hear of the “passing past pupil Paul Carroll rip (class of 95-96). Sincere sympathies to his family in Japan and here in Ireland. Ar dheis Dé a anam.”

While another close friend added: “Our sincere condolences to Tomomi, Luke, Maria, Angela, Geraldine, Noreen and Louis. We are heartbroken at the loss of Paul.

“His larger than life personality, bear hugs and the most wonderful smile will be missed by us. He never missed a happy birthday message, nor a greeting and message for any other occasion.

“His love for his wife and children was obvious for us all to see and the love for travel and adventure that he has given them. He is resting in the arms of his Mam and Dad now who he so greatly missed”.