Woman (70s) dies in Mayo crash

James Cox

A woman, aged in her 70s, died in a two-vehicle collision in Swinford, Co Mayo, on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred at approximately 4.30pm.

The two vehicle collision occurred on the N5. The female passenger of one car was fatally injured during the collision. The male driver of the same car was seriously injured and taken to Mayo University Hospital.

The male driver of the second vehicle was also seriously injured during the collision and was taken to University Hospital Galway.

The N5 is currently closed between Swinford and Charlestown as garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N5 between Swinford and Charlestown this afternoon between 4pm and 4.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station