Youth charged with murder of man in west Dublin remanded in custody

Tom Tuite

A youth charged with the murder of a man in Ongar, west Dublin, in June, has been further remanded in custody.

John Mulrooney, 18, of Manorfield Green, Clonee, Dublin, is accused of murdering Aaron Keating on June 13th at Main Street in Ongar.

Mr Keating, who was in his 40s and from Blanchardstown, suffered severe wounds and was removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he was pronounced dead.

The accused was 17, a minor, and could not be identified in media coverage of the case when it first came before the Dublin Children’s Court on June 16th.

The usual Children’s Act reporting restrictions applied at that time, and he was remanded in custody.

However, the reporting restrictions ceased after he turned 18 last month.

He appeared again at the Dublin Children’s Court and was further remanded in custody to appear again on September 15 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. The State has to complete a book of evidence before the court grants a trial order.

Mr Keating was known to the State services and lived in local private supported accommodation for several years. A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to his family.

Detective Sergeant Garda Mark Murphy had said that when the teen was charged, “there was no reply to the charge after caution”.