Bunclody drama group returns with a short summer series

A SUMMER series of short drama performances awaits from an award-winning group.

Bunclody Kilmyshall Drama Group returns to the stage for of its annual summer show, which begins this Sunday in Redmond’s Loft. The summer series has always been eagerly anticipated and has played to packed houses in the past, and with this year’s line-up, audiences can expect high-quality drama.

Under the stewardship of Michael Dunbar, who has organised the series and directs two of the three plays, no less than 13 actors will tread the boards. The summer series kicks off with ***Get some therapy*** by Peter Kennedy, a snappy piece set in a psychiatrist’s waiting room with an unusual collection of patients. This play is directed by Michael Dunbar and features well-known local personalities, including some newcomers, whose identity is not being disclosed! The surprise cast is known as ‘The Backstage Eight’ and much is expected from this group of actors.

Next up for Bunclody Kilmyshall Drama Group is an excerpt from ***Holy Mary*** by Eoin Colfer. The excerpt, which focuses on Mary O’Leary and her arch enemy Majella Barnes on their First Holy Communion day, will be performed by two young actresses, Lauren Jordan and Holly Hewson, and directed by Elaine Jordan, making their debut with the drama group.

The final play, also directed by Michael Dunbar, is ***Dead man’s bells*** by Méabh de Brún. This rural gothic tale centres on three sisters who discover, following their mother’s death, that their inheritance may not be what they had hoped. Drastic action is called for in this piece, performed by Josephine Byrne, Lisa McCann and Margaret Farrell.

Group chairman Rory Kinsella extends a warm welcome to local audiences in advance of the shows. And thanks is extended to Matt and Joe Redmond for the rehearsal space and for once again hosting the group’s summer show.

The shows will run at 8pm from Sunday to Wednesday 27-30 August in Redmond’s Loft, Bunclody. Booking is not required, but patrons are advised to arrive early to get the best seats.