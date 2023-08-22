Fundraising campaign for Irish teenager who died in Slovenia raises €16,000

Sarah Slater

A fundraising campaign set up for a teenage Irish pianist who died in Slovenia on Saturday raised its target in less than four hours of being set up.

Renowned Irish pianist Sean Shannon from Clare who had been reported missing in Slovenia last Friday, was travelling alone in the emerging popular tourist spot around the stunning Lake Bled region.

From Ennis, the 18-year-old ‘s phone, wallet, passport and clothes were discovered which raised concern with police authorities on Friday.

The young man’s body was found in the early hours of Saturday and search teams were stood down. Hospitals, hotels and hostels were contacted in an effort to locate the teenager.

Late on Friday afternoon, a search operation was launched. “Firefighters from PGD Bled and divers from PRS rescue station Bled were inspecting the shore and bottom of the lake.

“He was found dead underwater, about 20 meters from the shore. PRS Bled divers brought him to the shore and handed him over to the competent services,” the Administration for Protection and Rescue reported.

SeanShannonRIP fundraiser set up by family friend and Fine Gael councillor Mary Howard explained that she was “blown away by (the) generosity we reached the target in less than four hours.” More than €16,000 has been raised to date.

Cllr Howard said she was increasing the target and any unspent funds will be donated to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

She described the teenager as a “respectful, shy, humble young man with an extraordinary talent”.

He was a self-taught pianist and only received formal tuition in recent years. He had just finished his first year at the Royal Irish Academy of Music and had featured in the RTÉ series Face the Music.

“The world was his oyster and we were all looking forward to following his career. Sean was a child prodigy -the first one I have ever met and most probably the only one.” she continued.

“On Saturday morning the world of the Shannon family changed forever when we learned that Sean had died.”

President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to the young man. The President recalled meeting Sean while attending the Glór Theatre in September 2018, stating that he believed that the teenager “was already beginning to distinguish himself with his unique and extraordinary talent”.

He added: “While still only 18, Sean had already exhibited a fantastic musical ability, having commenced his learning of the piano as a self-taught pianist. Indeed, I remember meeting Sean in September 2018 when he performed at an event which I attended at Glór Theatre to mark the 50th anniversary of ClareCare”.

The President extended his sympathies to Sean’s parents, Cecilia and Frank, to his siblings, and to all his friends and fellow performers.

In a Facebook post his mother Cecilia said that her heart was “shattered” into a “million pieces”.

You can find the GoFundMe here.