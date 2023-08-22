Man (30s) dies after car hits wall in Co Kilkenny

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has died and a passenger has been injured after the car they were travelling in struck a wall in Co Kilkenny in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at Clomantagh, Freshford at around 1.30am.

The driver, a man aged in his late 30s, was fatally injured in the collision.

His body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The passenger, a man aged in his early 40s, was taken from the scene to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for his injuries, which are not believed to be lifethreatening.

The road has been closed as Garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage and were travelling in the area between 1am and 1.30am on Tuesday are asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.