Mother of Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor is laid to rest

The late Mary Murnane

By Elizabeth Lee

POLITICIANS, party members, family, neighbours and friends came to Carlow last week to bid a final farewell to Mary Murnane (née O’Shea), the mother of deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and cllr Ken Murnane and wife of the late cllr Jimmy (Terrazza) Murnane.

Her funeral was attended by tanáiste Micháel Martin, ministers Michael McGrath and Jack Chambers, deputies John McGuinness and Séan Fleming, along with other members of the Dáil, the Seanad and local councillors.

Mary, of 80 Maher Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 16 August surrounded by her loving family at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. She was the much-loved mother of Ken, James, Catherine, Jennifer and the late Gerard, and cherished grandmother of the late Ger Jnr.

Mary, (88), was a devoted mother and housewife, who was always in the background, making sure that her family was cared for and well-nourished, while her husband, the outgoing Terrazza, forged his career in the Fianna Fáil party.

“Daddy was always the outgoing one, while Mam stayed at home and made sure that everyone was looked after and well fed. There were many times when she’d make the tea, sandwiches and cakes for Fianna Fáil meetings at home. She always had the dinner ready for us and really took care of us,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor. “She was very supportive of us all and very proud of us. She lived for her family.”

Mary was also a deeply religious person and had a special devotion to the Poor Clare order. She was a member of the Graiguecullen Evergreens organisation for older people and loved the annual pilgrimages to Lourdes. Bishop Denis Nulty and Mgr Brendan Byrne both called to Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, where she lay in repose, to pay their respects to the family.

Mary was also very well known in Graiguecullen and was a much-loved member of the community.

“My mother had a great rapport with her community in Graiguecullen. I’d like to thank everyone who came along to her funeral and all who supported us. And to the gardaí for all their help. It’s very much appreciated by our family. Our mam had a great send-off,” said deputy Murnane.

Requiem Mass was celebrated in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Saturday 19 August. It was concelebrated by the local parish priest Fr John Dunphy, a close friend of the Murnane family, with Fr Tom O’Byrne, Adm, Fr Pat Hennessy and Fr Yumba Chen. She was laid to rest afterwards beside her beloved husband Jimmy in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Mary will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Helen, Bridget and Sandra, brother Seán, sister Chrissie Dowling, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.