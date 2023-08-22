St Luke’s Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny partially lifts Covid visiting restrictions

St Luke’s General Hospital, Carlow/Kilkenny has announced that the hospital has lifted Covid visiting restrictions in certain areas.

However, visitor restrictions will continue for four wards (Medical 1, Medical 2, Surgical 1, Barrow Ward) which will be limited to one visitor per patient for 30 minutes.

For other wards, visiting restrictions will be lifted and visiting times will revert to 2pm – 4pm, 6.30pm – 8.30pm.

The hospital say all visitors will be required to wear face masks in all clinical wards.

If you have any queries regarding visiting, please ring the hospital directly on 056 7785000.

Hospital management and staff would like to reiterate their thanks to the public of Kilkenny and Carlow for their patience and understanding at this time