Tributes paid to Carlow man who lost his life in tragic accident

By Elizabeth Lee

A CARLOW family has been overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support from neighbours, friends and the wider community following the death of Rick Johannes Callanan in a workplace accident last Wednesday.

Rick (28) was working as a binman with Ray Whelan’s waste management company and was on a bin collection when the fatal accident happened at lunchtime in College Green, Carlow.

His heartbroken father Roger, known as Vinny, said that the family has received amazing support from the community.

“The support has been wonderful, coming from all quarters, from all sorts of people,” Vinny told ***The Nationalist***. “It’s really helped us and we’re thankful and so grateful to everyone.”

Rick’s mother is Lily and he had a “band of brothers”, with his siblings being Shane, Dennis, René, Darren and David. He was also the cherished grandson of Anne, Tiny, the late Hans and of the late Phil Callanan, a garda sergeant who was awarded a bravery medal after he was shot and injured during a bank robbery in Tullow in 1978.

Rick, from Kernanstown, Bennekerry, went to school in the local Gaelscoil and then Knockbeg College, after which he spent some time in Europe, including Belgium and Spain, where he lived for a while with his mother Lily. Growing up, he loved playing with St Joseph’s AFC and Carlow Hurling Club, where he also had a stint coaching some of the juveniles. He also loved going to the gym and being fit.

“Everyone loved him, he had a heart of gold,” his heartbroken father continued. “He touched the lives of so many people.”

Leaving a comment on the website rip.ie, a friend wrote: ‘Rick’s life was short but never dull and I was one of the many people lucky to get to know him. He was a man with an appetite for mischief and a good laugh. Vincent and Lily, you should be extremely proud of the man he became’.,

A past pupil from Knockbeg College remembered him on rip.ie as ‘a great character and full of enthusiasm and energy. Brilliant hurler and very bright in school’.

Rick started working with Ray Whelan around two years ago and, although it was hard work, he enjoyed the camaraderie with his colleagues. Many of them attended Carpenter’s Funeral Home to pay their respects to the Callanan family during Rick’s wake on Sunday and Monday. The company’s office in Carlow town will be closed today, Tuesday, as a mark of respect, while Rick’s colleagues will form a guard of honour at Holy Family Church, Askea, when his funeral takes place at 11am.

Members of Carlow Hurling Club will walk alongside the hearse as it makes its way to the church. Rick will be laid to rest in Bennekerry Cemetery.

He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, his ‘band of brothers’, sister-in-law Emma, aunts, uncles, step-grandfather Joop, godson Rory, relatives and his many friends and colleagues.