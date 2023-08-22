Two arrested in connection with alleged attack on UK tourist in Temple Bar

  • Home >
Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Muireann Duffy

Two males have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault and robbery of a UK tourist which took place last week.

Gardaí confirmed a teenage boy and a man aged in his late teens were arrested on Monday morning in connection with the alleged incident on Fownes Street Upper in Dublin 2 on Friday.

Both were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and have since been charged.

The teenager is due to appear in court on Tuesday, while the man will appear in court at a later date.

