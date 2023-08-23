  • Home >
  • ‘A new dawn’: Ryan Tubridy posts cryptic video amid speculation over his future

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Ryan Tubridy has hinted at a “new beginning” in a cryptic Instagram post.

The former Late Late Show host will not be returning to RTÉ following the recent payments scandal.

The presenter captioned a video of the seaside with “a new dawn, a new day, a new beginning – stay tuned for more”.

 

A post shared by Ryan Tubridy (@instatubridy)

The video was accompanied by Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 track Don’t Stop.

Mr Tubridy has been off-air since June 22nd following a scandal regarding the national broadcaster under-declaring his fees.

On Thursday, new RTÉ director-general Kevin Bakhurst announced there were currently no plans for Mr Tubridy to return to his radio show because trust had “broken down” in negotiations.

The announcement followed a dispute which arose in relation to how RTÉ had revised his published earnings for 2020/21.

Mr Tubridy, who was previously RTÉ’s highest-paid presenter, said in a statement that the figures published originally, which were lower and did not include fees for a controversial commercial arrangement, were correct.

Mr Bakhurst said negotiations at the time would have seen Mr Tubridy (50) returning to his radio show and start a new podcast from September.

But the director-general pulled the plug on the talks in response to the contentious statement, saying the presenter was not accepting his portion of blame over the matter.

