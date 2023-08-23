Armed gardaí won’t be on every street corner, says McEntee

Vivienne Clarke

The Minister for Justice has explained that plans for greater garda presence on the streets does not mean there will be armed gardaí “standing on the corner of our streets.”

Ms McEntee told Newstalk Breakfast that she wanted to clarify that perception. “That’s not what we’re talking about here. The armed support team has always supported Operation City Centre.” Should a knife incident occur, should there be a threat to life, should something get out of hand, they will be there to assist, she said.

Diversionary programmes to reach children and engage with families and communities will also help to reduce antisocial behaviour, she added.

The additional €10 million recently allocated will mean greater garda visibility and more guards on the beat, she added. “I think that’s what people want to see. It’s about providing reassurance, it’s about preventing crime. It’s also protecting, it’s responding to crime. So we will see a greater presence.

“This is all about prevention where possible. That’s about making sure that people feel safe.”

Ms McEntee also addressed the issue of safety on public transport, resources will be used in the best possible way to ensure that people feel safe using public transport.

“In the coming weeks we will be launching a community safety partnership plan for the city centre. This is bringing together the guards, local authorities, the local businesses, community groups and education providers, health providers.”

Ms McEntee also responded to the issue of garda numbers, she acknowledged that the current target of 1,000 will not be met, but she hoped that further recruitment efforts will see more enter the force.

When asked about garda presence at Bank of Ireland ATMs recently, she said that what had happened had been a decision for each station where gardaí felt there was a potential public order risk and individual stations had responded accordingly.

The contentious issue of tattoos was “very much” a matter for the Garda Commissioner to decide, she said.

“I don’t want to cross over on any decision that he might make. We’ve seen changes. We have new uniforms. Gardaí have beards and new headwear.

“We’ve seen changes throughout the past and I think it’s reflective of the fact that we need to have an inclusive and diverse police force. It is very much a decision for the Commissioner though, and I don’t want to overstep.”