Carlow Rose Caoimhe did us proud!

By Elizabeth Lee

Congratulations poured in last night, Tuesday, for Caoimhe Deering who represented Carlow in this year’s Rose of Tralee competition.

The 22-year-old teacher from Rathvilly had the banter onstage with fellow Carlovian, Kathryn Thomas who co-hosted the show this year. The two Carlow ladies chatted about Caoimhe’s love of playing, coaching and refereeing GAA while also talking about its importance to her life and family.

Caoimhe’s family, including her mam and dad, Ciara and Brian and her brother, county footballer, Paraic were in the audience as were what must have been the entire Rathvilly GAA club and most of the village!

Though Caoimhe lost out the Rose of Tralee crown to New York Rose, Róisín Wiley, she did the family, her club, her village and her county proud. No doubt, she’ll be welcomed back with open arms when she returns to Rathvilly later this week!