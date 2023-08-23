Cars set on fire in attacks linked to drugs feud

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Two cars have been set alight in incidents believed to be linked to a drugs feud between rival gangs in Co Down.

Detectives have appealed for information about the two attacks in Newtownards on Tuesday night.

It was reported, shortly before 11.15pm, that a flammable liquid had been poured over the front passenger side of a silver Peugeot 107 car parked in the Spelga Place area and set alight.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Shortly before 11.20pm, police then received a report that a red BMW Sport car parked in the Whinpark Road area had been set alight and extensively damaged.

A white Renault Megane parked close to the vehicle had also received extensive scorch damage during the incident.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and, at this stage, we are investigating a potential link between both of these incidents.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to both incidents, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2155 22/08/23.”

It is understood that police are linking the arson attacks to the feud in the Newtownards area.

A number of properties in the Co Down town and surrounding areas have been attacked in the dispute between opposing drugs gangs.

The PSNI said previously that the drugs gangs were made up of expelled members of the UDA.