Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre – Professional educators giving children the opportunity to succeed and learn

A play session in Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre

Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre area hosting an open day this Friday 25 August between 11am – 5pm. Everyone is welcome.

A warm, encouraging, and supportive place for children, staff and parents, Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre CLG located in the grounds of St. Fiacc’s Primary School has been providing an outstanding Early Years (Preschool) and Afterschool Service to children and families since 2002. The centre has flourished over the years, including opening its new state-of-the-art garden and an all-weather outdoor classroom during Covid-19. The ethos of the centre is to treat each child with the utmost respect, ensure each child is valued as an individual, and is encouraged to reach his/her own maximum potential. This innovative learning and play space where the construction of paths, structures and ramps and the choice of multi-sensory equipment, designed to be fully inclusive and accessible, comes at an opportune time with greater focus on outdoors and is testament to tremendous leadership and foresight within GPCC.

Since opening in 2002, GPCC has developed significantly to now offering, on a daily basis, 88 Preschool places of which 32 are full day care from 8.30am – 5.30pm. A Breakfast Club for 36 children from 8am-9.10am and an Afterschool Club for 132 children all from St Fiacc’s Primary School is also in operation. The Centre is open from 8am to 6pm all year round, welcoming children from two years right up to children in sixth class. As well as the free preschool programme (2 Free ECCE preschool years), GPCC implements the National Childcare Scheme (www.ncs.gov.ie). This scheme aims to support families with children aged between 24 weeks and 15 years who are attending any participating TUSLA registered childcare service. One of the most important steps for parents to take to be able to access the new National Childcare Scheme is to get a verified MyGovID. For more information visit www.mygov.ie.

Supported by a dedicated, voluntary Board of Management, who work hand in hand with Diane and staff, the Not-for-Profit organisation, who have not increased their fees since 2008, provide an affordable, high-quality service and has garnered an excellent reputation in Graiguecullen, Carlow town and beyond. The Centre has continuously passed vigorous inspections by TUSLA, the Department of Education & Skills, and Pobal. GPCC’s strong record of quality service is evident in its impeccable record, with 100% adherence to TUSLA regulations and Pobal inspections over its 21 years in existence.

Manager of the Centre, Diane Darcy, guides a team of 21 dedicated staff which includes 16 degree-qualified early years teachers, who work directly with the children and are committed to working to a high standard and are professionals in all aspects of their work. All GPCC early years teachers are members of Professional Educators and Managers Ireland (PEMI), of which Diane is National Secretary. PEMI is a voluntary professional body for the Early Childhood and School Age profession. It focuses solely upon promoting and supporting professional standards and professional practice among those working with children within Early Childhood and School Age in Ireland. “This means working to hold ourselves accountable for our words and actions in relation to our work with children and their families and being a member of a professional body will help towards getting the recognition for the important work that we do” Diane added. Diane encourages all those working in the sector to join PEMI who can be contacted on: [email protected]. Diane who is on the steering group of the National Community Childcare Forum also encourages other Community Services to become members of the National Forum so that our collective voices can be heard on matters that affect us and they can be contacted on: [email protected]

There is also a strong relationship between GPCC and St Fiacc’s NS which is a huge advantage for children attending preschool, easing the journey to ‘big school’ and providing a continuity and security that’s so important to them. The Afterschool Club also provides this continuity as children cross the yard directly from school to the Service at the end of the day where they get a freshly cooked dinner and snacks, support to complete their homework on the See-Saw app using Ipads and tablets provided by GPCC, and opportunities to take part it lots of activities and sports until parents can collect them.

We are always surprised to find that some people in the area are not aware that we are situated in the grounds of the school and of the services we provide so we are hoping that people will call in to see us on our Open Day this coming Friday 25 August between 11am – 5pm, everyone is welcome.

Our Open Day also gives our existing and new parents and children an opportunity to visit the room their child will be going into in September and meet with their Early Years Teachers. You can look around, learn about all the centre and how GPCC provides children with the greatest possible start in life. Over the years we have found that this opportunity to visit has proven to be very reassuring for both parents and children and makes for a much easier transition in September.

GPCC have always placed an importance on supporting the local economy and are extremely grateful to the many businesses in the area whose services have continued to be important to the running of the Centre over the past 21 years.

For further information or to enrol for September 2023/2024

contact 059-9137105 or 085-1155646 or visit us on our Open Day