This beautifully decorated Carlow home located elevated site in the well-regarded area of Johnduffswood in Old Leighlin presents an imposing figure. Each of its four bedrooms is well appointed and spacious. With the addition of a south facing sunroom, it is every each the perfect family home.

A generous size plot accommodates a detached garage easily. Finished with a tarmac driveway, lawned area and electric gates. Price: €550,000. BER: C2. More information here.