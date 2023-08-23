‘Overwhelming demand’ for 22 affordable homes in Baltinglass

FITZPATRICK and Heavey Homes has announced the sale of 22 additional affordable homes at its development in Aldborough Manor, a historic site in Baltinglass. This highly anticipated sale, scheduled for 6 September, comes as part of the existing plan of 89 homes and a crèche.

These new units, all falling under the Affordable Housing Scheme, have already garnered significant interest from first-time buyers and ‘Fresh Start’ applicants, reflecting the significant demand for quality housing in the area.

Spanning 1,250sq ft to 1,300sq ft with three bedrooms each, these homes represent significant value, with prices starting at €260,000.

Ciaran Fitzpatrick, CEO of Fitzpatrick and Heavey Homes, said: “We are very happy with the overwhelming demand for homes at Aldborough Manor. This is a fantastic, scenic location with excellent local amenities. There has been a serious lack of supply in terms of new homes in this area since the financial crash. This new development will enable the delivery of all 89 homes within 24 months.”

The initial offering of Aldborough Manor properties has already attracted incredible interest, with more than 350 inquiries received by estate agent partner DNG McCormack.

Nestled in the increasingly popular West Wicklow area, the development overlooks the River Slaney, with the amenities of Baltinglass town nearby. Offering two- to four-bedroom houses with private gardens, this development forms part of a beautifully landscaped estate.

The 22 affordable homes will go on sale to the public from Wednesday 6 September. Buyers interested in securing a home in the new development should visit AldboroughManor.ie or contact DNG McCormack, Carlow on 059 9133800.