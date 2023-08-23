Pop-up rave at Carlow café!

By Conor Forrest

Customers at popular café Cibo in Carlow were treated to a pop-up rave helmed by a local DJ this week.

Well known local DJ Ray Hickey explained that he was in his friend Ricky’s coffee/pizza shop on Kennedy Avenue on Monday (21 August) and decided to take out his decks and test out his new track ‘Bellissima’, a cover of the 1997 DJ Quicksilver classic.

Ray works closely with John Gibbons, who’s from Carlow – the song is signed to John’s label BLINDsided.

“I met Ricky in Spain over the summer when I was DJing with John and that’s how we got to know each other,” he said.

Video of the pop-up rave shared across social media shows the crowd bopping away to the much-loved track, the requisite strobe lighting adding some visual flair.

Ray, who runs the CI Bar in Athy and also DJs student nights in Carlow and around the country, told the Nationalist that he was booked in the Terrace to do a gig after a hurling match for cancer and had the gear in his car.

“I was down in Carlow about half three and I’d organised to meet a couple of people because the song came out last week and it went number one on iTunes and number one on SoundCloud and we were after being all over the radio, so we were just meeting and talking about what we’re going to do and things like that,” he recalled.

“I ended up whipping the decks out of the car and setting up. Friends of mine were already down and we said we’d throw on the tune and see what happens, who comes in… people starting coming in then and a friend of mine, Stephen Power, was down and he whipped out the camera and we decided to take a few videos… it developed into about a two-hour little rave out of nowhere.”

Ray, who said he’s “a DJ at heart”, is newly producing and explained that the new song is getting “crazy traction” all over the country with radio plays, as well as messages from some of the world’s biggest DJs like Hannah Laing who is going to play the song at Creamfields in England this week and “hopefully is going to play it at Electric Picnic.”

He added: “I’ve done two songs before and they’re all remakes of the late 90s/early noughties and I’ve a few more coming.”

You can catch the banging cover of Bellissima on the likes of SoundCloud, YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Video: Stephen Power/Signature Media