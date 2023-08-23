Rhasidat Adeleke takes fourth in 400m final at World Athletics Championships

  • Home >
Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Rhasidat Adeleke has placed fourth in the Women’s 400m final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The Tallaght sprinter crossed the line in 50.13, behind the Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino (48.76), Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek (49.57) and Barbados’ Sada Williams (49.60).

Adeleke had taken second in the semi-final on Monday to claim her spot in the final.

Team Ireland’s Sarah Lavin was also in action in the first of three semi-finals in the Women’s 100m Hurdles.

She placed fifth, with her 12.62 earning her the Irish record.

Despite the achievement, Lavin missed out on a spot in the final, with only the first two from each of the three semis qualifying, along with two fastest finishers thereafter.

Earlier, Cork’s Louise Shanahan also missed out on a spot in the Women’s 800m semi-final by just three-tenths of a second.

